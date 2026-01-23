Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Richard Hayne Sells 10,667 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $751,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,633,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,439,499.60. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $84.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

