Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Major Shareholder Mark Tompkins Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,994,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,276,301.72. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aeluma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALMU opened at $17.65 on Friday. Aeluma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $315.23 million and a PE ratio of -65.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeluma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aeluma in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Aeluma by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Aeluma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

ALMU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeluma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeluma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Aeluma

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

Featured Articles

