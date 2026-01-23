QV Investors Inc. Takes $20.94 Million Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 305,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,943,000. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 288,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 317,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Brookfield by 777.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,562 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Brookfield by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter worth approximately $347,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.61 and a beta of 1.58. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

