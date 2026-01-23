Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $BMAR

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,306 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMAR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 70.8% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 14.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BMAR opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

