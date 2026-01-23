Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,637 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Vertical Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $267.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.