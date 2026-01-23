Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $300.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.27. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $302.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.