C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.20 and last traded at GBX 117.40. 2,298,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 739,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of £426.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.25.

C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.

C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig. C&C exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.

C&C Group has owned brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in CoTipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.

C&C is the No.1 drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors.

