Analyzing PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB) and 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PMGC and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMGC N/A -80.35% -61.56% 3M 13.03% 95.36% 11.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PMGC and 3M”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMGC $1.71 million 1.06 -$6.25 million ($66.84) -0.05 3M $24.95 billion 3.41 $4.17 billion $6.26 25.62

3M has higher revenue and earnings than PMGC. PMGC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PMGC has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PMGC and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMGC 1 0 0 0 1.00 3M 1 4 6 0 2.45

3M has a consensus price target of $175.36, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Given 3M’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than PMGC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of PMGC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PMGC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

3M beats PMGC on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMGC



Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

