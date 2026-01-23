ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ExlService has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,437,000 after buying an additional 3,063,510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 540.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,317 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $67,862,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth $60,415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 534.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,008 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

