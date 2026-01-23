Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $299,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $109.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

