Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $98.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,104,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,195 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $98,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,882,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,015,000 after purchasing an additional 208,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,552,000 after buying an additional 10,750,340 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after buying an additional 121,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,484,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,142,000 after buying an additional 122,532 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279,126 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

