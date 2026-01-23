NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Realta Investment Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.1% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average of $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. President Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.41.
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on NVDA from $250 to $275 and kept a Buy rating, giving the stock a clear catalyst for upside based on resumed earnings momentum. Jefferies Raises PT on NVIDIA Corporation From $250 to $275, Keeps Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded NVDA to a Strong Buy, reflecting rising analyst optimism ahead of earnings and reinforcing demand expectations. Nvidia (NVDA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s strategic $150M investment in Baseten signals a push into AI inference software/service layers, expanding addressable market beyond hardware. Nvidia Bets On AI Inference With $150 Million Baseten Stake
- Positive Sentiment: Corvex/partner news of long?term NVIDIA H200 GPU deployments shows concrete demand for NVDA’s data?center GPUs in production AI workloads. Corvex Secures Long-Term NVIDIA H200 GPU Deployment
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings previews point to another strong quarter (analysts expect double?digit beats), which supports higher forward estimates and valuation upside. Earnings Preview: What To Expect From NVIDIA’s Report
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang plans a late?January visit to China to try to reopen the market — a potential revenue catalyst but outcomes remain uncertain. Nvidia CEO Huang plans to visit China as he seeks reopen market, Bloomberg reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer and other commentators continue to back the Magnificent Seven, which supports sentiment but doesn’t change fundamentals. Jim Cramer says he’s not abandoning the Mag 7 stocks despite recent struggles
- Negative Sentiment: Fund flows have started rotating into memory/storage (SanDisk, WDC), which can pressure NVDA in the near term as active money reallocates away from compute. Forget the Chips, Buy Memory: Why AI Money Is Moving to Storage
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting NVDA is lagging other AI names highlights short?term sentiment risk and the potential for further relative underperformance. Nvidia Stock Is Lagging Behind Other AI Names. Why the Boom’s Darling Is Out of Favor.
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical friction: the White House/Trump push to allow chip sales to China clashes with lawmakers proposing tighter export curbs — a regulatory risk that could limit NVDA’s China growth. Trump wants Nvidia to sell powerful AI chips to Beijing. Washington’s China hawks are pushing back
- Negative Sentiment: Some funds have trimmed NVDA positions (e.g., Cypress Funds), a sign that active managers are already rotating exposure. Cypress Funds Llc Cuts Nvidia Stake Under Steven Baum
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,461,474 shares of company stock worth $267,243,232. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
