NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Decreased by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,884 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.41.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total value of $5,111,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 874,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,696,267.04. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,365,643.55. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,461,474 shares of company stock valued at $267,243,232 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

