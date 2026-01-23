Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Position Lessened by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.