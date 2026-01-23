Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) COO Sells $220,200.00 in Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,353. This trade represents a 21.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

Shares of BETR opened at $32.12 on Friday. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $504.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Better Home & Finance by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BETR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.