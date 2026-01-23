Insider Selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $404,107.20 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Adam Berry sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,544. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $244.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.85. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.71.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

