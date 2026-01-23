Regions Financial’s (RF) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RF. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of RF stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

