EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Price Target Raised to $26.00

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZPW. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EZCORP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

EZPW stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EZCORP by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at $1,646,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 67.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 108,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

