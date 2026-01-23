Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. Entegris has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Entegris had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 69,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,033 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Entegris by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

