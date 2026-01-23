Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Mynd.ai, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 10,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Mynd.ai Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) is a U.S.-based real estate technology company that provides AI-powered property management and residential home services. The company’s platform integrates data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring and automated workflows to streamline the leasing, maintenance and accounting processes for single-family rental properties. Mynd.ai’s solution is designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce vacancies and improve the overall experience for property owners and tenants alike.

The Mynd.ai platform offers end-to-end property management functions, including property marketing, tenant screening, rent collection, financial reporting and maintenance coordination.

