Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.3150 and last traded at $17.3150. 494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.4250.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises. RATE was launched on Jul 5, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

