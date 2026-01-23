Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.58. 328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 1.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.