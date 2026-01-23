-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $23.9340. Approximately 3,553,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,196,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,387,000.

About -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

