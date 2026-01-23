Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Down 23.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) traded down 23.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.80. 6,847,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,240,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 23.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.39.

About Argo Blockchain

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

