Head-To-Head Comparison: Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immuneering has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Immuneering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -2.35% 6.95% 1.75% Immuneering N/A -73.49% -65.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amicus Therapeutics and Immuneering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 1 8 4 1 2.36 Immuneering 1 0 5 1 2.86

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Immuneering has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 208.99%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immuneering is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Immuneering”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $528.29 million 8.33 -$56.11 million ($0.04) -356.75 Immuneering N/A N/A -$61.04 million ($1.78) -3.00

Amicus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immuneering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immuneering beats Amicus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset. It has collaboration and license agreements with the University of Pennsylvania to research and develop parvovirus gene therapy products; and GlaxoSmithKline. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

