Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 37,175 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total transaction of $9,016,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,552,392.42. This represents a 36.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 23,948 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,621,553.52.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $355,924.88.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,415 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.16, for a total value of $461,651.40.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 781 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total value of $150,201.92.

On Friday, October 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 755 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.77, for a total value of $148,561.35.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.91. The company had a trading volume of 971,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.60. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $256.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Natera by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

View Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.