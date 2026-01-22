Insider Selling: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells 41,259 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 41,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $220,323.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 542,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,659.14. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Casey O’connor sold 83,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $431,587.56.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Casey O’connor sold 13,852 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $73,969.68.

SFIX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 1,573,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,813. The company has a market capitalization of $700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.10. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 938,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

