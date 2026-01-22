TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Director Nick Khan Sells 7,744 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 7,744 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $1,564,133.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 129,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,072,386.32. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total transaction of $7,635,074.25.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $1,857,728.04.

On Monday, November 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,792,046.94.

NYSE TKO traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,191. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $218.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.77.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in TKO Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKO. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

