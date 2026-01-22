HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $303.00 and last traded at $303.0420, with a volume of 94313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.88.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUBS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.07.

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 88.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 251.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,977.00, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

