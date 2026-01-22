Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $20.35. Smith Douglas Homes shares last traded at $20.8290, with a volume of 3,018 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $262.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth about $188,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.