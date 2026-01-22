Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Purchases 11,300 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $22,374.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,971,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,185.88. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,935 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,653.40.

On Friday, October 24th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,720 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $12,230.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.71. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 62.48% and a negative net margin of 13.62%.The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

