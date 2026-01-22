Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano Sells 18,666 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $99,489.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 568,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,424.80. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $290.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life?threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non?viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV?based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Articles

