TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Insider Mark Shapiro Sells 14,363 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Shapiro sold 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,901,038.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,914,432. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $200.35. 969,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,191. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $218.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 0.62.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,084,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,459,000 after acquiring an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 387.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

