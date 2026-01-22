Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,590 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $373,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 219,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,500,250. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 71,932 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $16,885,317.68.

On Friday, January 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,848 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total transaction of $881,499.84.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,400 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,047,508.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,680 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $704,572.80.

On Monday, October 27th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,335 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total transaction of $449,067.20.

NTRA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.91. The company had a trading volume of 971,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.60. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,047,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

