Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 293 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $68,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,004,265. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,447,141.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,951 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.95, for a total transaction of $675,631.45.

On Friday, December 12th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total transaction of $1,082,725.92.

On Monday, December 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.15, for a total transaction of $714,450.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $595,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,198 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $229,369.08.

On Monday, October 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,008 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total value of $193,858.56.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.91. 971,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.60. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,987,000 after purchasing an additional 727,366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,338,000 after purchasing an additional 673,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,983,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

