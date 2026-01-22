VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.2250, with a volume of 63898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of VTEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Get VTEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VTEX

VTEX Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $599.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.