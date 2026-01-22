C3is Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 26th (NASDAQ:CISS)

Shares of C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, January 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, January 25th.

C3is Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CISS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,605,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. C3is has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3is in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, C3is has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in C3is stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of C3is as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

C3is Company Profile

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

