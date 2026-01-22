Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.01 and last traded at $101.04, with a volume of 73510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teleflex from $114.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.43.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Up 2.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 478.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,408,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $112,317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teleflex by 123.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 365,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.