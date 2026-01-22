Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.6750, with a volume of 370917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,101,065.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 764,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,057,655.66. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $12,855,522.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,217.76. This trade represents a 80.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,141,149 shares of company stock valued at $17,030,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 119.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Asana by 137.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

