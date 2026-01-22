Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 2813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BZLFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bunzl to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Bunzl to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BZLFY

Bunzl Price Performance

About Bunzl

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc is a multinational distribution and outsourcing specialist headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company focuses on the supply of non-food consumable products to a broad range of end markets, serving as an intermediary between manufacturers and end users. Through its global network, Bunzl leverages its scale and expertise in supply chain management to provide customers with streamlined procurement, inventory management and logistics services.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key categories, including disposable packaging materials, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protective equipment, catering disposables and retail point-of-sale items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.