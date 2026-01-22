Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $26.28. Pop Mart International Group shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 2,136 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Pop Mart International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pop Mart International Group

Pop Mart International Group Stock Performance

About Pop Mart International Group

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59.

(Get Free Report)

Pop Mart International Group Ltd is a leading designer, developer and retailer of collectible art toys and lifestyle products. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has built a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property and artist collaborations, with its core business centered on blind-box collectible figurines that combine contemporary design with surprise-driven consumer engagement. Pop Mart’s distinctive toy offerings span a variety of artist-led series and thematic collections, making it a recognized name among collectors and casual consumers alike.

The company’s product lineup features several signature brands, including Pucky, Molly and Dimoo, each characterized by unique aesthetic styles and narrative elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Mart International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Mart International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.