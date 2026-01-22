Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) versus TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Head to Head Analysis

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TuHURA Biosciences has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TuHURA Biosciences and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuHURA Biosciences N/A -196.68% -123.41% Agios Pharmaceuticals -895.86% -28.35% -26.42%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuHURA Biosciences N/A N/A -$21.68 million ($0.50) -1.36 Agios Pharmaceuticals $36.50 million 45.79 $673.72 million ($7.00) -4.09

This table compares TuHURA Biosciences and Agios Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agios Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than TuHURA Biosciences. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuHURA Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of TuHURA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of TuHURA Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TuHURA Biosciences and Agios Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuHURA Biosciences 1 0 2 1 2.75 Agios Pharmaceuticals 1 4 6 0 2.45

TuHURA Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,224.89%. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $39.44, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Given TuHURA Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TuHURA Biosciences is more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma. In addition to its innate immune response agonist candidates, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta receptor technology to develop first-in-class bi-specific ADCs, and PDCs targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The company develops AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias; and AG-181, a phenylalanine hydroxylase stabilizer for the treatment of phenylketonuria. Its preclinical product is siRNA for the treatment of polycythemia vera, a rare blood disorder. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

