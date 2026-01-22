Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) vs. Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Head to Head Contrast

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Citizens Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $115.13 million 2.04 $11.10 million $3.50 14.97 Citizens Financial Group $12.06 billion 2.29 $1.51 billion $3.57 18.00

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 12.34% 10.11% 0.69% Citizens Financial Group 15.19% 7.89% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Financial Services and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Financial Group 0 2 17 1 2.95

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $65.68, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Franklin Financial Services on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans; consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit and installment loans; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, and custodial services, as well as non-trust related investment services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit, pension, and fiduciary services. Further, the company engages in non-bank investment activities, such as venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves corporate banking, healthcare, technology, asset finance, franchise finance, leasing, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, mid-corporate, and private equity sponsor industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

