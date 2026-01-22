Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 119,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 72,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mammoth Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.