Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.04 and last traded at GBX 78.50. Approximately 9,049,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 2,348,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 53.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.53.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

