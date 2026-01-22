Mingteng International Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, January 26th (NASDAQ:MTEN)

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 26th. The 1-200 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, January 25th.

Mingteng International Stock Down 26.4%

Shares of Mingteng International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,261,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,416,078. Mingteng International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mingteng International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mingteng International Company Profile

Mingteng International Group Limited is a special-purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with a focus on business combinations in the Greater China region. Sponsored by Guangdong Mingteng Investment Holdings Group Co, Ltd., the company completed its initial public offering on the NASDAQ under the ticker MTEN in early 2023. Its primary objective is to leverage sponsor expertise and industry relationships to identify and merge with businesses in high-growth sectors.

The company targets acquisitions across advanced manufacturing, new energy, healthcare, technology and related industries that exhibit strong growth potential.

