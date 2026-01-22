ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.7960, with a volume of 1843804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.
Trending Headlines about ProShares Ultra Gold
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Gold technical breakout and momentum point to further gains, supporting leveraged long exposure like UGL — analysts highlight a breakout that targets the next resistance zone near $5,000/oz. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks and strategists are raising gold forecasts (Goldman Sachs lifted its 2026 target to $5,400/oz), which boosts institutional demand expectations and supports a higher path for gold?linked ETFs and leveraged products. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven flow from geopolitical headlines (Greenland tensions earlier in the week) and dollar weakness are cited repeatedly as drivers of the recent gold surge — tailwinds for leveraged long exposures. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical analyses and trader guides note both strong buying and key resistance levels around recent highs; these highlight that momentum is strong but that pullbacks or consolidation are possible — relevant for timing entries/position sizing in a leveraged fund. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts caution the uptrend faces resistance and that short?term pauses or healthy pullbacks could occur after rapid gains — this affects risk management for leveraged positions. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh reports that U.S.–Europe tensions are easing and stronger U.S. economic data (GDP and a resilient labor market) have briefly knocked gold off session highs — such developments can reduce safe?haven flows and pressure gold (and therefore UGL). Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Macro optimism or a firmer dollar would likely trigger faster pullbacks in UGL because of its 2x daily leverage — risk is amplified on reversals. See: GDP/labor coverage noting upward surprises. Article Title
ProShares Ultra Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Gold
About ProShares Ultra Gold
ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Gold
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- New gold price target
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.