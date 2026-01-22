Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 747431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Banyan Gold and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

