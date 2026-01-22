Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $286.9890, with a volume of 96062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.79.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 11.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $840.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9282 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $5,097,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.