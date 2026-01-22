Gerald Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,704. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.25. 716,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.74. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2,515.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,158,000 after purchasing an additional 401,098 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $28,465,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.33.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

